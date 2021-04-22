Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

POR stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.