Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

PEBO stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $666.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

