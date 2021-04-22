QASH Reaches Market Cap of $35.50 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and $456,266.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

