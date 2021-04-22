Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $585,239.75

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $585,239.75 and $40,387.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

