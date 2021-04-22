QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QGEN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,417. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

