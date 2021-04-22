QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Sells $424,616.40 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 720,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,794. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

