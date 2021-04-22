QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

