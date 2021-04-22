Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

