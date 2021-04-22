Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $39.00. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 56,706 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.