Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XM. Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

