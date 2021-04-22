Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

NYSE:XM traded up $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

