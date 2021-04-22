Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.