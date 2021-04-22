Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.52 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $40.78 or 0.00079132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $492.37 million and $10.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.