Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.49

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 3769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

