Quantstamp 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

