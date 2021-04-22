Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $152,769.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,074.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.40 or 0.04674885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00494016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $875.87 or 0.01681975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.68 or 0.00688798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.04 or 0.00541614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00258967 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,798,371 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.