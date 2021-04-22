Quark Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $358.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

