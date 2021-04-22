Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.88. Quest Resource shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 65,588 shares traded.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

