QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.74 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $161.10 or 0.00293991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $25.74 million and $311,609.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

