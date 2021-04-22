QuickX Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $273,762.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $18.21 million and $273,762.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

