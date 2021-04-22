Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.00

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 24193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

