Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

