QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$45,400.00 ($32,428.57). Also, insider Simon Conn acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,100.00 ($65,785.71). Over the last three months, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,170.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

