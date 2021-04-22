Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 12354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.