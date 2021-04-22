Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 207,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,927. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

