Radix Price Tops $0.16 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $118.45 million and $3.95 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

