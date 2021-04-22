Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $123.44 million and $2.90 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

