Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

