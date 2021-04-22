Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Randstad has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RANJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

