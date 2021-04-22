Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.