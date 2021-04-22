Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Reaches $6.96 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $17,431.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00270845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.90 or 0.01054943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00678966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.41 or 1.00492850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

