Raven Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,856.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.54 million and $8,856.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

