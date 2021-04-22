Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $9.18 million and $153,853.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,901.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.00 or 0.04656854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00493359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.27 or 0.01676761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.02 or 0.00687878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.71 or 0.00550478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00437333 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00257445 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars.

