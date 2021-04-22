Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $146.15 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00282658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00170393 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,613,850,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

