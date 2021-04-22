Raydium (RAY) Hits One Day Volume of $44.30 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00017943 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $319.45 million and approximately $44.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,946,482 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.