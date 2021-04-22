Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.05 price objective on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$502.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.