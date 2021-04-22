Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.33.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.83. 297,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.67. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.84.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

