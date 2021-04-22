Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

