Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.21. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

