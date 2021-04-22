Raymond James Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $45.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of XM traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 97,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

