Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

FNV stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 697.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

