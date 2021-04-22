Raymond James Upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Outperform

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.