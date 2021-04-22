Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 69,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

