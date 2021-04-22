Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RTX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 69,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
