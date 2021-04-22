Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

