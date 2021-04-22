Raze Network (RAZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

