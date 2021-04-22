Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82). Approximately 338,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,236,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Reach alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.99. The stock has a market cap of £672.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.