Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,010. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

