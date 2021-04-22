Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

