Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 5.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

