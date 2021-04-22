Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 24,200 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 306,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

